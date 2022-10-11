UrduPoint.com

No Party Or Group To Be Allowed To Make The State A Hostage: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

No party or group to be allowed to make the state a hostage: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that no group or armed crowd could be allowed to make the state a hostage and that the nefarious designs of such elements would be dealt with an iron hand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that no group or armed crowd could be allowed to make the state a hostage and that the nefarious designs of such elements would be dealt with an iron hand.

In a meeting held here at Interior Ministry to review the arrangements in case of expected long march of PTI, the Minister for Interior said that no political party, group or armed crowd would be allowed to attack the capital as the federation as well as the federating unit would take steps to check any aggression or unconstitutional measure.

The minister said that Pakistan was a responsible state and no aggression against State would be tolerated. The meeting presided over by the Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah was attended by Federal secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretaries, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IGPs of all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan and IGP Islamabad. IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazam Jah especially attended the sitting.

The meeting reviewed the strategy to tackle expected PTI long march and Minister for Interior said that it was the constitutional responsibility of provincial governments to check illegal measures related to assault on capital. He asked Chief Secretaries and IGPs of four provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan to follow law and Constitution as it could not allow some political party or a group to make state hostage.

The participants of the meeting assured to follow law and Constitution in case of any attack on federation. The minister asked Chief Secretaries to ensure that government servants should not be part of any aggression against federation as they have responsibility to secure State against any aggression.

Minister for Interior expressed strong reservations on the participation of government servants in the long march of May 25. He also asked to provide strength and other support demanded by the federal government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Ministry Punjab Long March Rana SanaUllah Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All Government

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

4 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

4 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.