No Passport Office In 6 Newly Established Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The government has set up Regional Passport Offices in almost all districts of the country except newly established districts.

At present, there are six districts where no passport office has been established so far and these are including Korangi (Sindhi), Lower Kohistan (KPK), District Khyber (KPK), Sikandarabad (Balochistan), Duki (Balochistan) and Kharmong (Gilgit Baltistan), according to an official data.

These districts were established after the submission of the PC-I of Machine Readable (MRP/MRV Project Phase-III to Planning Commission in 2012, hence, the same were not covered under the scope of the said project.

The Interior Ministry has forwarded a case to Finance Division for establishment of passport offices at above mentioned Districts subject to provision of Rs7 million as fixed cost for setting up a Regional Passport Office and additional human resource with other miscellaneous expenditures amounting to Rs. 03 million as recurring cost per annum.

However the same was not yet considered by Finance Division due to compulsions of expenditure constraint.

