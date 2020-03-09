UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Patient Of Corona Virus In Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:23 PM

No patient of corona virus in Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Monday said there was no patient of coronavirus in the division and all the precautionary measures were being taken in that regard

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Monday said there was no patient of coronavirus in the division and all the precautionary measures were being taken in that regard.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, he told that informative literature about the virus was being distributed among people and awareness lectures were held at educational institutions to provide necessary information about the virus.

He said awareness campaign must continue to keep people informed about the virus. He said that people should follow the instructions given by the doctors in order to prevent from getting infected by the fatal virus.

The commissioner told that no patient of the virus was reported in Bahawalpur but as a precautionary measure, isolation wards had been set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

The meeting was briefed that the virus was carried from one person to another and the only way to prevent was a precaution.

The people could cure normal flu and cough at their homes but should avoid sneezing or coughing at public places. The meeting was briefed that healthy people did not had need to wear a mask but people having flu or cough should use a mask to avoid the spread of the virus.

The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr Khwaja Fayyaz and Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf.

