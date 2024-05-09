No Patriot Can Assault Memorials Of Martyrs: Asma Arbab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Central Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asma Arbab Alamgir on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on memorials of martyrs on May 9 last year, said that no patriot can assault the memorials of martyrs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Central Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asma Arbab Alamgir on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on memorials of martyrs on May 9 last year, said that no patriot can assault the memorials of martyrs.
Addressing a press conference, she described May 9 as the darkest day in national history, claiming that the riots on the day were a conspiracy to spread unrest in the country.
She demanded that all individuals involved in the May 9 riots should be brought to justice and said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.
“Our youth were misled for reprehensible purposes, and attempts were made to undermine Pakistan's red lines by invoking the name of the state of Madinah,” she added.
She said that despite a year passing since May 9, the culprits have not yet been punished.
She reaffirmed the PPP's unwavering commitment to democratic principles, citing the party's resilience even after the judicial murder of its founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Recent Stories
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani condemns May 9 incident
Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I match tomorrow
Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Prophet's city to embark on spir ..
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS
May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development ..
Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident
Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani condemns May 9 incident7 minutes ago
-
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi44 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM54 minutes ago
-
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched36 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities36 minutes ago
-
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS59 minutes ago
-
May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development: Tariq Fazal36 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident36 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto36 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 91 hour ago
-
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar1 hour ago
-
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning1 hour ago