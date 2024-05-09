No patriot can assault memorials of martyrs: Asma Arbab

Central Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asma Arbab Alamgir on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on memorials of martyrs on May 9 last year, said that no patriot can assault the memorials of martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Central Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asma Arbab Alamgir on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on memorials of martyrs on May 9 last year, said that no patriot can assault the memorials of martyrs.

Addressing a press conference, she described May 9 as the darkest day in national history, claiming that the riots on the day were a conspiracy to spread unrest in the country.

She demanded that all individuals involved in the May 9 riots should be brought to justice and said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.

“Our youth were misled for reprehensible purposes, and attempts were made to undermine Pakistan's red lines by invoking the name of the state of Madinah,” she added.

She said that despite a year passing since May 9, the culprits have not yet been punished.

She reaffirmed the PPP's unwavering commitment to democratic principles, citing the party's resilience even after the judicial murder of its founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.