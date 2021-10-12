(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Tuesday asked the residents to register a complaint with the concerned Assistant Commissioner (AC) Office if any Patwari denies cooperating with them.

According to the DC office spokesman, there was no strike of Patwaris in the district and if any patwari refused to perform his official duty and did not cooperate with the visitors by claiming on the strike, they were advised to contact the concerned ACs office.