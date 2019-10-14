No paucity of funds in SWMC for cleanliness purpose: DC

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said on Monday that there would be no paucity of funds in Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) for cleanliness purposes.

Accompanied by chairman walled city project Nadeem Qureshi, he said while inaugurating "cleanliness week" here at Clock Tower Chowk.

He directed the SWMC officers to ensure exemplary cleanliness in the city and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that funds of the SWMC would be spent on the purchase of new machinery and stall. He said that PHA officials and Municipal Corporation would also be deputed at the Qasim Fort.

He directed the officers to check cleanliness arrangements an hour before office timing and submit report to his office on daily basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Walled City Project Nadeem Qureshi said that cleanliness and sewerage were two major problems of the city which would soon be resolved.

He said that an awareness campaign would be launched in the city.

PTI local leader Adnan Dogar said that a special team of volunteers would be formed to help cleanliness team during the ongoing campaign.

SWMC Managing Director Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that citizens would notice positive changes in the city within next few days.

He said that all possible resources would be utilized to make the city clean and beautiful.