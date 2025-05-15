No peace, development possible without durable, honourable, just solution to Kashmir dispute: G A Gulzar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar has said that no peace and development is possible without a durable, honourable, and just resolution for the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, termed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India as a welcome step.

He said continued neglect of the Kashmir dispute could lead to large-scale death and destruction in South Asia.

He added that “The war hysteria not only results in more poverty and starvation but will further intensify the arms race,” he said, adding that India and Pakistan have fought many wars over Kashmir in the past, and this dispute may result in a horrible conflict that will affect the entire world.

The present conflict has proven that Kashmir is a nuclear flash point that must serve as an eye-opener for the international community.

He further stated that it is an undeniable fact that Kashmir is neither a border dispute nor a territorial issue, but a case of right to self-determination. It is an internationally recognized dispute, and there are over a dozen UN resolutions that call for a free and fair plebiscite under UN supervision.