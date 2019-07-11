No peace in South Asia without resolving Kashmir dispute: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said without resolving the Kashmir dispute, durable peace could not be restored in the South Asia region

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said without resolving the Kashmir dispute, durable peace could not be restored in the South Asia region.

The situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was worsening day by day, while India was hesitant in holding talks with Pakistan and not ready to resolve the Kashmir issue, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Pakistan High Commission.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was also present on the occasion.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is currently visiting the UK to participate in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting 2019, which is convened to mark 70th anniversary of London declaration, which marked the creation of Commonwealth Nations.

The minister said India wanted to weaken Pakistan economically.

Like the first UN human rights report on the Indian occupied Kashmir, its second one had also highlighted the gross HR violations in the occupied valley.

He said another report comprising 507 pages by by civil society in India had highlighted the excessive use of force and gross human rights violation in that country.

The foreign minister said he had informed the Commonwealth meeting that there was democracy in Pakistan. After three consecutive elections, the power was smoothly transferred from one civilian government to another, and three democratic governments completed their five-year terms.

He said observers from the Commonwealth and the European Union, in their reports, had declared the in the general election 2018 free, fair and credible which was a good sign for democracy in Pakistan.

He said he told the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting that democracy and the democratic institutions were strengthening in Pakistan.

He said that there was confusion in the West about the status of women in Pakistan, whether they were enjoying their rights or not. However, he informed them that women rights in the country were protected through legal interventions.

He also told the Commonwealth meeting that 86 women were members of the National Assembly and 18 of the Senate, while 139 were elected as member of the four provincial assemblies of Pakistan.

Qureshi said the women were enjoying equal opportunities in all fields of life, they were actively participating and excelling in the Civil Services examinations. They were working as professional lawyers, judges, doctors, engineers and in many other fields.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had launched 'Ahsas Programme' for the uplift of poor segments of the society. Through the programme, the people would be able to stand on their own feet economically and come out of poverty.

He said he also told the Commonwealth meeting that Pakistan had hosted a large number of Afghan refugees (for decades) and was still serving them despite having limited resources.