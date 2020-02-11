"No Peace With India Sans Resolution Of Kashmir Issue", Says Ch Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that Pakistan did not want a war against India but no peace was possible without settling Kashmir dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that Pakistan did not want a war against India but no peace was possible without settling Kashmir dispute.

Talking to the Command and Staff College Quetta delegation comprising army officers from China, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Sudan and other foreign countries at the Governor's House here, he said it would be the last war in the region if India imposed a war on Pakistan, adding that 220 million people stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army and the nation was proud of its Armed Forces.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan Armed Forces, security agencies and the people rendered extraordinary sacrifices in the war against terrorism and restoration of peace. Pakistan wanted durable peace in the region and the entire world, he said, adding that the country had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the establishment of peace.

"Narendra Modi has brought about his own destruction through a blunder of introducing controversial citizenship law and imposing curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)", he added.

He said Pakistan, today, commanded world's confidence and it had enhanced foreign investment and promoted tourism, and Pakistan was now advancing successfully in the field of economy and stabilizing by all aspects.

Sarwar said it was foremost priority of the present government to ensure provision of health, education, employment and other life amenities to the people at their doorstep, adding that a comprehensive program 'Ehsas' had been launched to eradicate poverty.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had ensured complete freedom to all minorities living in Pakistan, while Kartarpur Corridor Project was the proof of Pakistan's affection with minorities.

He said Balochistan was the future of Pakistan, adding that strengthening Balochistan was vital for a strong Pakistan.

He urged Muslim Ummah to unite for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues.

On enhancing professional capabilities, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar underscored the importance of training courses for improving professional skills.