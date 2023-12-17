Open Menu

No Permanent Peace In S. Asia Without Kashmir Solution: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

No permanent peace in S. Asia without Kashmir solution: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) There can be no permanent peace in South Asia without settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, said regional peace is hinged on settlement of the Kashmir dispute but India has been impeding the way for just solution of the dispute for the last over seven decades.

It said Kashmir dispute is a reality and its disputed nature is recognized by the United Nation, adding the Modi regime cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

The report said the Modi regime’s brutal actions in Kashmir are posing a grave threat to regional peace and stability and the Kashmiris have the right to seek the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per their wishes and aspirations.

India must remember that its policy of repression is bound to fail in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it said, urging the United Nations to play its rightful role to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.

The report said the world community has a responsibility towards helping resolve the Kashmir dispute for durable peace in South Asia and India must be asked to fulfill its pledges made before the UN to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

India Resolution World United Nations Jammu Sunday Media Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

13 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

13 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

13 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

13 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

13 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan