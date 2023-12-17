No permanent peace in S. Asia without Kashmir solution: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) There can be no permanent peace in South Asia without settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, said regional peace is hinged on settlement of the Kashmir dispute but India has been impeding the way for just solution of the dispute for the last over seven decades.

It said Kashmir dispute is a reality and its disputed nature is recognized by the United Nation, adding the Modi regime cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

The report said the Modi regime’s brutal actions in Kashmir are posing a grave threat to regional peace and stability and the Kashmiris have the right to seek the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per their wishes and aspirations.

India must remember that its policy of repression is bound to fail in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it said, urging the United Nations to play its rightful role to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.

The report said the world community has a responsibility towards helping resolve the Kashmir dispute for durable peace in South Asia and India must be asked to fulfill its pledges made before the UN to settle the Kashmir dispute.