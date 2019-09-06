UrduPoint.com
No Permanent Peace In SA San Kashmir Resolution: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

No permanent peace in SA san Kashmir resolution: Firdous

RAWALPINDI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the dream of permanent peace in South Asia could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking to the media during her visit to home of Lieutenant Arslan Alam Satti Shaheed here, she said Kashmir was the jugular vein and first line of defence of Pakistan.

Defending the viewpoint of Kashmiris was akin to strengthening the defence of Pakistan, she added.

She said September 6 was the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces, Rangers and police, who had laid down their lives for the defence of motherland.

