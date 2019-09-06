No permanent peace in SA sans Kashmir resolution: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the dream of permanent peace in South Asia could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the dream of permanent peace in South Asia could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking to the media during her visit to the home of Lieutenant Arslan Alam Satti Shaheed here, she said Kashmir was the jugular vein and first line of defence of Pakistan.

Defending the viewpoint of Kashmiris was akin to strengthening the defence of Pakistan, she added.

She said September 6 was the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces, Rangers and police, who had laid down their lives for the defence of motherland.

"Our youth gave their lives to ensure peace. We are proud of our martyrs. The sacrifices of martyrs will be remembered for all times to come." She said the Defence Day was being observed as a day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. "On this day, the nation is sending a message with a united voice that it is with the Kashmiris." The Defence Day, she added, "reminds us that the armed forces and the people defended independence, integrity and honour of the country against the aggression of India and foiled its nefarious designs." She said Pakistan would not become strong till Kashmir gained its freedom.

The Kashmiris, she said, had been held hostage by India with imposition of curfew, which was violating their human rights.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was an extremist and fascist organization and what Narendra Modi was doing in Kashmir would be a dark chapter of history, she added.

Dr Firdous said Modi was a criminal in the eyes of International Court of Justice, in the court of humanity and in the court of people of Pakistan.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the armed forces had sent a message to the world that peace could not be maintained unless the Kashmir issue was resolved.

She said the government, the people and the armed forces of Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris till they got their right to self-determination and oppression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir ended. Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan, she added.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself would go to the homes of the martyrs. He was an advocate, ambassador and spokesman of the Kashmiris.

She said the determination of mothers, sisters and daughters of martyrs was unwavering and their sentiments for the country were stronger than before.

To a question, she said the nation was indebted to its martyrs and would do everything for them.

She lauded the media for exposing the cruel face of India and urged it to promote national unity.

On the Defence Day, discussion on politics should be secondary and the media should highlight sacrifices of the martyrs, she added.

On the occasion, she offered prayers for the elevation of the status of Lieutenant Arslan Alam Satti Shaheed in paradise.