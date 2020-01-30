No personal grudge between K-P sacked ministers and CM Mehmood Khan: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that there's no personal grudge among Chief Minister (CM) K-P Mehmood Khan and sacked ministers.Ministers have not been ousted from the party but action was taken against them upon matter of party discipline, he added.

Talking to media men on Thursday, Provincial Minister said that all three sacked ministers including Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai and Shakeel Khan were not sacked upon the basis of personal differences but due to violation of party discipline.He said he don't know the agenda of discussion between K-P sacked minister and PM Imran Khan during meeting held a day earlier.He said the decision to sack ministers was of PM and he himself will decide to restore them on their previous portfolios.If they come back again then they have to take care of party discipline.