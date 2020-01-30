UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Personal Grudge Between K-P Sacked Ministers And CM Mehmood Khan: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

No personal grudge between K-P sacked ministers and CM Mehmood Khan: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that there's no personal grudge among Chief Minister (CM) K-P Mehmood Khan and sacked ministers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that there's no personal grudge among Chief Minister (CM) K-P Mehmood Khan and sacked ministers.Ministers have not been ousted from the party but action was taken against them upon matter of party discipline, he added.

Talking to media men on Thursday, Provincial Minister said that all three sacked ministers including Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai and Shakeel Khan were not sacked upon the basis of personal differences but due to violation of party discipline.He said he don't know the agenda of discussion between K-P sacked minister and PM Imran Khan during meeting held a day earlier.He said the decision to sack ministers was of PM and he himself will decide to restore them on their previous portfolios.If they come back again then they have to take care of party discipline.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shakeel Media All From

Recent Stories

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fin ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russ ..

11 minutes ago

Muneeba Ali determined to execute her plans in T20 ..

14 minutes ago

Airlines to cut, suspend some Chinese routes amid ..

11 minutes ago

French national critical after avalanche at Japan ..

11 minutes ago

I had visited many A class dispensary far flung a ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.