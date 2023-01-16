UrduPoint.com

No Photos Or Bodies: Uri, Pulwama Attacks "orchestrated" By Modi Government: NC Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:08 PM

No photos or bodies: Uri, Pulwama attacks "orchestrated" by Modi government: NC leader

Brother of Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and National Conference (NC) leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Monday revealed that both the 2016 Uri attack and 2019 Pulwama attack were "orchestrated" by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Brother of Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and National Conference (NC) leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Monday revealed that both the 2016 Uri attack and 2019 Pulwama attack were "orchestrated" by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

Talking to the Indian media, Mustafa Kamal said that there were no photos or bodies of the soldiers and that all those who lost their lives were from the scheduled Caste (SC) categories.

Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kamal said five fingers were pointing at the Central Government till it was made clear who was at fault.

"Almost clear that it was planned by the Government of India. We didn't see their photos or bodies. Until it's clear as to who's the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of the Government of India," Kamal said.

The National Conference Additional General Secretary alleged that the "government and its lopsided policies" were responsible for the situation at the borders with neighbouring countries.

Kamal called for the setting up of a 'Truth and Reconciliation' commission at the national level to inquire into both the attacks."The government should form a truth reconciliation commission of inquiry into the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks and it should be made clear whom to blame. Until and unless it is clear, the blame will be on the Government of India agency," he added.

Referring to the relationship with the bordering countries, Mustafa Kamal added that peace talks and meetings with the ministers could solve a lot of issues. Moreover, Kamal, who is also uncle to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said "Jammu and Kashmir has had no democracy for the past four years. Rule of the people, by the people and of the people does not exist here."

