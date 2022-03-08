No place for corrupt system in Naya Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said there was no place for a corrupt system and its beneficiaries in Naya Pakistan.

While responding to PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had seized doors of the corrupt system and its beneficiaries and those incompetent were unable to accept the change.

"Half of the PML-N is running away from the country while half was in courts dealing for their wrongdoings," he said in a statement issued here.

Referring to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, he said the disqualified culprit who robbed the country's money was sitting abroad.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has put an end to the dual system in the country which was being run on hypocrisy.

"The entire united corrupt opposition can't compete with Imran Khan today, because of his commitment and passion to make Pakistan a great nation," he said.