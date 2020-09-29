No place for habitual absentees: SSP PHP

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal has said that habitual absentees will be expelled from the patrolling police

Addressing a meeting, held here on Tuesday, to review the performance of officials, he directed them to perform their duties diligently. He said that there was no room for delinquent, negligent and corrupt elements in the PHP.