No Place For Illegal Profiteers In Province: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah has said that action against elements behind artificial price hike and hoarding was underway across the province.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said that action against hoarders and illegal profiteers must continue without any discrimination.

Administration should take practical steps to control price of daily use items besides ensuring the selling of essential items on fixed rates, he added.

Minister said that for the facility of people, price control magistrates should check the prices of daily use items on regular basis. He said the number of Kisan platforms had been increased across the province.

He said that there was no place for illegal profiteers in the province, adding that peoplewould not be left at the mercy of hoarders and illegal profiteers.

