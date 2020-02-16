No place for profiteers in province: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that action against elements behind artificial price-hike and hoarding is under way across the province.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said that action against hoarders and illegal profiteers must continue without any discrimination.

The administration should take practical steps to control prices of daily-use items besides ensuring selling of essential items on fixed rates, he added.

The minister said that for facilitating people, the price control magistrates should check the prices of daily-use items on daily basis. He said the number of Kisan platforms had been increased across the province and there was no place for illegal profiteers in the province. He said that people would not be left at the mercy of hoarders and illegal profiteers.