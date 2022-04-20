No place for religious extremism in Islam: Senator Mumtaz Zehri

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Senator Mumtaz Zehri of Balochistan Awami Party on Wednesday said that islam is a religion of love and tolerance and Islam does not bar followers of any religion from their religious practices nor does it interfere in their religious affairs.

She said the desecration of the Holy Quran by extremists in the Netherlands and Sweden is once again an unbearable act which has hurt the hearts of Muslims all over the world including Pakistan and we strongly condemn these incidents.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed her grief and anger over the incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in the Netherlands and Sweden.

She strongly condemned the incidents in the Netherlands and Sweden, saying that such incidents were a heinous act of some religious extremists and mentally ill people against the pacifist religion of Islam which was strongly condemned by all Muslims in the world.

The international community should also condemn these heinous acts and take steps to curb such hateful attitudes, she noted saying that we urged the Netherlands and Sweden to take stern action against those involved in this act.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Islam is a peace loving religion and Islam teaches to promote religious tolerance and to live on the principles of mutual peace and harmony. Provocative events are a moment of reflection for the whole world. Strict laws need to be enacted in European countries to prevent such incidents from happening again and again so that anyone would refrain from committing such heinous acts against any religion, she added.

"Islam is a peace-loving religion and there is no room for extremism or terrorism in Islam," she said the religion of Islam conveys the message of peace for the entire World. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that in the last two decades, incidents of violence against Muslims have increased and hateful incidents against Muslims have taken place in the Western world.

She said religious freedom is a fundamental right of every person and there is no impression of hatred against any religion in Islam, and in Islam this practice has been declared as desirable and strictly forbidden.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that there is an urgent need for awareness and prevention measures against Islamophobia in the whole world especially in the western world as it is increasing violence and hatred against Muslims and Pakistan is raising its voice in this regard against that.

She said that hatred against Islam and Muslims must be stopped while promotion of religious tolerance is the need of the hour to eradicate Islamophobia.

In this regard, it is the duty of Muslim countries to record protests at every forum against cancers like Islamophobia and to raise voice for effective measures to prevent, it while all Muslim countries should stand united against Islamophobia.