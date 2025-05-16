No plan for affordable housing in rural areas: NA Told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday informed the National Assembly that there is no plan for an affordable housing scheme specifically aimed at low- and middle-income citizens.

Responding to questions during the question hour, he said that no housing scheme is currently underway for rural or remote areas of the country.

He explained that under its mandate, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) provides plots and apartments to federal employees and other specified groups.

However, he added that the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), working under the Ministry of Housing and Works, is running several projects focused on providing affordable housing to low- and middle-income citizens across the country.

Since its establishment in 1999, PHAF has been constructing low-cost housing units on an ownership basis. These units are built to be both affordable and of good quality, targeting the general public as well as federal government employees.

FGEHA has also partnered with private sector companies under joint ventures.

In these partnerships, private entities contribute land and provide development services. These ventures were initially governed under the Joint Venture Policy (JVP) and the FGETLA’s Joint Venture Policy Regulations, 2020.

Recently, FGEHA introduced the FGEIIA (Joint Venture and Public Private Partnership) Rules 2025, which offer a detailed framework for managing joint venture and public-private partnership (PPP) housing projects.

These PPPs undergo several stages of monitoring, including financial, legal, and technical assessments. Final approval is given by the Executive board, and projects are then overseen by designated Project Directors.

At present, he said, PHAF is not involved in any PPP housing development projects. However, the minister said PHAF recognizes the potential of PPPs as a useful model for expanding affordable housing and infrastructure.

The minister said, any future participation in such projects will depend on policy guidelines, feasibility studies, and alignment with national housing development goals.

APP/zah-sra