No Plan For Affordable Housing In Rural Areas: NA Told
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday informed the National Assembly that there is no plan for an affordable housing scheme specifically aimed at low- and middle-income citizens.
Responding to questions during the question hour, he said that no housing scheme is currently underway for rural or remote areas of the country.
He explained that under its mandate, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) provides plots and apartments to federal employees and other specified groups.
However, he added that the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), working under the Ministry of Housing and Works, is running several projects focused on providing affordable housing to low- and middle-income citizens across the country.
Since its establishment in 1999, PHAF has been constructing low-cost housing units on an ownership basis. These units are built to be both affordable and of good quality, targeting the general public as well as federal government employees.
FGEHA has also partnered with private sector companies under joint ventures.
In these partnerships, private entities contribute land and provide development services. These ventures were initially governed under the Joint Venture Policy (JVP) and the FGETLA’s Joint Venture Policy Regulations, 2020.
Recently, FGEHA introduced the FGEIIA (Joint Venture and Public Private Partnership) Rules 2025, which offer a detailed framework for managing joint venture and public-private partnership (PPP) housing projects.
These PPPs undergo several stages of monitoring, including financial, legal, and technical assessments. Final approval is given by the Executive board, and projects are then overseen by designated Project Directors.
At present, he said, PHAF is not involved in any PPP housing development projects. However, the minister said PHAF recognizes the potential of PPPs as a useful model for expanding affordable housing and infrastructure.
The minister said, any future participation in such projects will depend on policy guidelines, feasibility studies, and alignment with national housing development goals.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated in Sukkur to commemorate Pakistan's victory
-
No plan for affordable housing in rural areas: NA Told
-
FIA cracks down on human traffickers promising overseas jobs
-
FM for national heritage and culture visits PAL
-
AJK President lauds Trump's intervention to save South Asia from potential destruction
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at PCG headquarters to mark historic victory
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in wake of heat wave
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory
-
AJK PM warns Modi-led fascist India to refrain from committing any misadventure again
-
PCP playing proactive role in countering fake news in print media: Jadoon
-
People, Parliament stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces: Ayaz