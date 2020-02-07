No plan for mini budget: Hamad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar on Thursday said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had no plan to announce a mini budget.

It was well aware of the problems being confronted by the people due to price hike, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that there was need to review the policy on sugar. Due to climate change the sugarcane and other crops for damaged which was one of the reasons for the price hike of sugar and wheat.

However, efforts were being made to overcome the challenges, he added.

About power tarrif adjustment, he said that the decision was taken to protect the institutions.