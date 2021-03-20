UrduPoint.com
No Plan Of Complete Lockdown In ICT: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

No plan of complete lockdown in ICT: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Saturday categorically dispelled the impression that the government had any plan of clamping complete lockdown in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) immediately.

"Any decision of lockdown in ICT shall be taken only on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC)," he said while rejecting media reports attributed to him in that regard.

The minister said he never stated that there would be complete lockdown from Monday, and it was being attributed to him wrongly.

Sheikh Rasheed said during conversation with various tv channels he only stated that on recommendations of the NCOC, the administration could think of smart lockdown in the affected areas.

"I did not talk of complete lockdown at all," he said adding this was the domain of the NCOC, not the Interior Ministry.

