'No plan to abolish Ministry of IT'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication here on Sunday clarified that no directions have been issued to abolish the Ministry and its other departments.

The news item in a section of media giving the impression that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, among others, is being abolished is distorted and fabricated, the Ministry said in a press release.

“It is to clarify that the 'Committee on the Right Sizing of the Federal Government' has sought recommendations for right-sizing the attached departments from the respective ministries and there is no directive to abolish the said ministries”, it added.