ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that there was no plan to ban international exams like the O and A level.

In a Tweet, Shafqat said "Unnecessary rumors were floating around that Government has decided to ban international exams like O and A level or Baccalaureate. There is no truth in this. These exams will continue".