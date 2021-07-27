UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Plan To Ban Tourism In GB: Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:51 PM

No plan to ban tourism in GB: Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan

Gilgit-Baltistan's Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archeology, and Youth Affairs Raja Nasir Ali Khan said on Tuesday that there was no plan to impose ban on tourism sector in the region as serious efforts were being made to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan's Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archeology, and Youth Affairs Raja Nasir Ali Khan said on Tuesday that there was no plan to impose ban on tourism sector in the region as serious efforts were being made to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the coronavirus spread.

"We are allowing tourists to GB and currently no plan is under consideration to impose ban on tourism," said Raja Nasir who pointed out revival of the GB's tourism, affected last year due to coronavirus related travel curbs.

"Tourism comes back in scenic Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where so far up to 700,000 local and foreign tourists thronged during the ongoing summer season to enjoy its mesmerizing weather and eye-catching mountainous terrain," Raja Nasir told APP in an exclusive talk.

The significant surge in tourists' footfall in GB as compared to the last year had helped the sector revive, he added.

The statistics shared by the minister was of the last three months, as tourism season started this year after Eid-ul-Fitr when the restrictions on the sector lifted, provided that the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be observed in letter and spirit at all tourist destinations.

National Command and Operation Centre has recently declared vaccination certificate mandatory for hotel bookings for tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

� The minister said the GB government, in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was taking multiple initiatives to boost tourism by improving air access to the area.

He said PIA was operating four to five flights from various cities to GB every week, adding that negotiations were underway with Nepal and Gulf countries to start one international flight to the area as an experiment.

Nasir said short-term strategy was opted to improve infrastructure in the area, citing home stay financing as an example to meet accommodation need of tourists and empower locals through soft loans.

Road infrastructure was being upgraded, he said, adding incomplete road projects left by the previous government was being completed on war-footing to improve tourists' access to the new and unexplored tourist sites in GB.

He said the GB government's main focus was to promote the valley as winter sports and adventure tourism destination by arranging festivals and competitions.

Ice hockey tournament, skating and skiing competitions, and K-2 winter summit arranged last year in GB got overwhelming response from local and foreign tourists, he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Hotel Road Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Nepal Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL & PAKSAT partner for indigenization & deliver ..

7 minutes ago

CTD arrests two TTP terrorists in Mardan

58 seconds ago

Australian Man Sentenced to 3.5 Years for Helping ..

1 minute ago

Motorcyclist hit to death in sargodha

1 minute ago

NATO Chief Calls Security Situation in Afghanistan ..

1 minute ago

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in hot waters due to alleged ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.