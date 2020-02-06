No plan to ban YouTube channels: PEMRA chairman

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem has said the PEMRA did not have any plan to impose a ban on YouTube channels in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem has said the PEMRA did not have any plan to impose a ban on YouTube channels in the country.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a book fair at the Expo center here on Thursday, he said the bidding process for new channels was in progress and the licenses would be issued in the next three to four months.

To a question, he said advance in technology had not curtailed love for books among people in the society, adding that book-reading made people confident.

"Books and internet complement each other and both should go hand in hand", he responded to a question.

To another query, the chairman PEMRA said the technology had not affected love for reading, adding that books were the preliminary source of knowledge.

Earlier, Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem inaugurated the 34th Lahore InternationalBook Fair along side PTI leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry.