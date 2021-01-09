No plan to change current status of AJK into province: Barister Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 09 (APP):PTI AJK Chief and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry here on Saturday categorically ruled out the possibility of changing of the historical and geographical status of Azad Jammu & Kashmir into a province of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on the occasion of a day-long social media workshop hosted by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf AJK activists at a local hotel.

Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmed Jawaad and PTI AJK Chapter's Secy. Information Ershad Mahmud also addressed the news conference. The PTI Central Media Wing's stalwarts from Islamabad including In charges Print and Electronic Media Sibghat Ullah Virk and Rizwan Ahmed and other senior local leaders including Ansar Sarif, Sikander Beig, Haji Javed Akram, Chouhdry Sideeque, Dr. Bashir Chouhdry and others were also present on this occasion.

Responding to a question of a journalist, he said that after smelling convincing defeat in the forthcoming AJK general elections, the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has started harping, as the election stunt, raising the negative propaganda of bringing about any change of the status of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan said that since Azad Jammu & Kashmir had always been the base camp of the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian illegal rule, a vibrant campaign was being launched at diplomatic front the world-over from March this year to apprise the external world of the ugly face of fascist India in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir issue, who already declared himself as the ambassador of Kashmir, was to fight Kashmiri's stance of the right of self determination at each relevant global forum, committed by the international community through the UN resolutions," he added.

Sultan said that time has come to expose the ugly face of India in IIOJK in the external world through the vibrant use of the social media from AJK, the base camp of the Kashmir freedom struggle, with prime focus to muster maximum sympathies of the world for early grant of right of self determination to Jammu & Kashmir people to decide about their destiny under the UN resolutions.

The PTI AJK President said that his party will come into power in Azad Jammu Kashmir securing land slide victory in the coming general elections to the State Legislative Assembly – since the PTI Chairman – Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to turn AJK into a model status in true perspective.

He continued that since the process of issuance of the Pakistan government-sponsored health cards was in full swing at present across Azad Jammu Kashmir, every single person in the State will be furnished with the health card by next 15 days. He revealed that the patients of chronic diseases like cancer, paralysis and heart, bearing the health card, will be eligible to get the required treatment up to the volume of lakhs of rupees.

Speaking on this occasion, central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Ahmed Jawad said that his party will come into power by securing land slide victory in forthcoming general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir under the dynamic leadership of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry – to turn AJK a true model welfare State under the vision of the party's Chairman – Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Describing Sultan a great national asset, Jawad paid rich tributes to Sultan for his meritorious services to project the national Kashmir cause at the global front in line with the categorical and crystal clear vision of the PTI. "Being the most affective voice of Kashmir, Barister Sultan strongly raised the Kashmir question at international level for over last 40 years", he observed.