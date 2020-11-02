UrduPoint.com
No Plan To Close Educational Institutions: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday reiterated that educational institutions were not being closed.

In a Tweet, he dispelled the rumours regarding closing of educational institutions, stating thatthe fake news specially on social media again afloat regarding school closures.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as health of the students, teachers and staff is very important but at the moment no such decision has been made," he added.

