UrduPoint.com

No Plan To Impose Ban On PTI: Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

No plan to impose ban on PTI: Defense Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that the coalition government had no plan to ban the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) but action would be taken against the violators of the law.

The government would take every step against those who were found involved in provocative activity reported on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said was responsible for all such indecent activities. The PTI women supporters were also found attacking and damaging public property, he said.

In reply to a question about the wife of Imran Khan, he said that the lady was well aware of Imran's planning. He said that PTI leaders had mistreated the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari's sister Talpur.

This was our duty to expose corrupt practices and corruption committed by the last regime of Imran's party, he said. We will take legal action as per the law of this country, he warned. To a question about Army act being applied against the violators of law, he said, we didn't decide yet which law would be suitable for punishing lawbreakers.

However, he said that this was not our mission to put Imran behind bars. To a question, he said Imran Khan didn't condemn attacks on national institutions. All the leaders of PTI had evolved strategy before sabotaging the peace of this country, he said. The cases would be registered against the responsible elements as per law, he said.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Wife May Women TV All Government

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

36 minutes ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

36 minutes ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

36 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

36 minutes ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

36 minutes ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.