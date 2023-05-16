No plan to impose ban on PTI: Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that the coalition government had no plan to ban the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) but action would be taken against the violators of the law.

The government would take every step against those who were found involved in provocative activity reported on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said was responsible for all such indecent activities. The PTI women supporters were also found attacking and damaging public property, he said.

In reply to a question about the wife of Imran Khan, he said that the lady was well aware of Imran's planning. He said that PTI leaders had mistreated the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari's sister Talpur.

This was our duty to expose corrupt practices and corruption committed by the last regime of Imran's party, he said. We will take legal action as per the law of this country, he warned. To a question about Army act being applied against the violators of law, he said, we didn't decide yet which law would be suitable for punishing lawbreakers.

However, he said that this was not our mission to put Imran behind bars. To a question, he said Imran Khan didn't condemn attacks on national institutions. All the leaders of PTI had evolved strategy before sabotaging the peace of this country, he said. The cases would be registered against the responsible elements as per law, he said.