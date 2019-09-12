UrduPoint.com
No Plan To Impose Governor Rule, Emergency In Sindh: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Federal government has no plan of imposition of 'Governor Rule' or 'Emergency' in Sindh.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, she said the statement of Law Minister Farogh Naseem has been twisted and reported out of the context.

Dr Firdous said Karachi, the commercial hub of the country has been turned into a heap of garbage and added during the past 11 years, some elements have been misusing its resources for personal gains.

She said the nation is expecting from those ruling elite class of Sindh to resolve the issues of the province on priority.

She said the people of Sindh in general and Karachiites in particular are paying the price of bad performance of the provincial government.

She said PTI's MNAs and MPAs and other opposition parties in Sindh could not help resolve problems of their Constituencies due to non-cooperation of the government.

She asked the Sindh government to adopt the path of cooperation instead of confrontation and prepare a strategy along with the federal government for the welfare of the people.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend a rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday to express solidarity with besieged Kashmiris.

She said The joint statement of Human Rights Council was continuation of Pakistan's positive efforts on Kashmir issue.

She said the nation has to show unity on Kashmir issue to give a message of solidarity to Kashmiris. Stating that some elements are trying to divide the nation on this issue, she urged opposition to refrain from issuing irresponsible statements about Kashmir issue.

She congratulated the people believing in democracy and having democratic approach on the completion of one year of the new democratic dispensation. She said the Parliament is now functional and playing its role effectively.

She said the president addressed to the Joint Session at the time when Kashmir issue needed to be highlighted at international fora more effectively.

