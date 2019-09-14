No plan to impose governor rule or emergency in Sindh : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that federal government has not given any statement about imposition of governor rule or emergency in Sindh province

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Dr Firdous said that the statement of Law Minister Farough Naseem was twisted and reported out of context.

She said that Karachi, the commercial hub of the country, had been converted into a heap of garbage. Dr Firdous said that during past 11 years some elements had been misusing its resources for personal benefits.

She said that the Sindh government was not cooperating with the members of National and Provincial Assemblies, belonging to opposition and no development works were done in their respective Constituencies.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend a rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday to express solidarity with besieged Kashmiris.

She said that Geneva Declaration of Human Rights Council was outcome of Pakistan's positive efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at international level.

She said that the nation has to show unity on Kashmir issue to give message of solidarity with Kashmiris.

Stating that some elements were trying to divide the nation on this issue,she urged opposition to refrain from issuing irresponsible statements aboutKashmir issue.