No Plan To Impose GST On POL Product Prices: Dr. Musadik

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 08:59 PM

State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that the government has no plan to impose general sales tax (GST) on petroleum product prices to provide solace to the people

Responding to Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, he said that the 17 percent GST had been withdrawn to minimize impacts of increase in petroleum product prices and currently zero percent GST was being received from POL prices.

He said the government has inked an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to impose Rs 50 per liter petroleum development levy on all Petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) products gradually.

The petroleum prices were increased by 30 times, and decreased 19 times and maintained 28 times since the year 2018.

