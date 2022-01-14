No plan to impose lockdown, says CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that though the cases of COVID-19 were increasing in the province, but, the government was not planning to impose lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that though the cases of COVID-19 were increasing in the province, but, the government was not planning to impose lockdown.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists after the inauguration of Simulation Centre at DUHS here.

The Chief Minister said that COVID cases had started spreading fast. "On January 1, we have 300 cases and 2022 2289 cases have been detected on Jan 22 which means almost 2000 cases have been increased within 12 days," he said.

CM Murad said that the Omicron variant had also started showing fast infections and we have 331, of them three belonged to Hyderabad.

He said that his government would follow the decisions of NCOC in respect of lockdown or closing of schools.