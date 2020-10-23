No plan to lay off employees: MD PTV

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director (MD) Amir Manzoor Friday said there was no plan to lay off employees and such rumors and propaganda was an attempt to create hurdles in progress and prosperity of the national broadcaster.

Addressing the seminar here, he said strengthening ptv and its employees welfare was the top priority.

He said latest technology was being introduced in PTV besides enhancing efficiency of the employees.

Consultancy services of internationally renowned company was hired for bringing improvement in the PTV, he added.

He vowed to make PTV a role-model for other state institutions.