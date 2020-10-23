UrduPoint.com
No Plan To Lay Off Employees: MD PTV

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director (MD) Amir Manzoor Friday said there was no plan to lay off employees and such rumors and propaganda was an attempt to create hurdles in progress and prosperity of the national broadcaster

Addressing the seminar here, he said strengthening ptv and its employees welfare was the top priority.

He said latest technology was being introduced in PTV besides enhancing efficiency of the employees.

Consultancy services of internationally renowned company was hired for bringing improvement in the PTV, he added.

He vowed to make PTV a role-model for other state institutions.

