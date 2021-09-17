No plan to privatize colleges in KP: Assembly told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Spokesman Kamran Bangash Friday told provincial assembly that neither the government has plan to privatize any college in the province nor does any such proposal under consideration

Responding to an adjournment motion of PMLN Wali Khan, the CM's aide on Higher Education Kamran Bangash said that those who were spreading rumors regarding privatization of the government colleges were doing this for their ulterior political motives.

He told the House that there were 303 degree colleges in the province and 40 more would be added by next year, adding that Commerce colleges are being upgraded to Specialized Model Colleges where specialized courses would be offered.

He said the government got approved Rs 600 million for setting up of 30 model colleges and arranged third party feasibility study of these colleges to ensure transparency.

Similarly feasibility study of 12 colleges in the merged districts was conducted in order to promote higher education there, while seven law colleges and a campus of National College of Arts Lahore would be set up in the province.

He said 45 vehicles were purchased to provide transport services to students of merged districts and within two weeks these vehicles would be delivered.

Bangash said 313 vehicles are required to provide transport service to female students in settle districts and for the purpose the government would invest Rs 1.9 billion.

He further said that 1900 posts of lecturers were advertised through KP Public Service Commission and for their hiring Rs 620 million had been allocated. Similarly Rs 2 billion had been allocated to financially support the public sector universities in financial crunch.

Earlier, PMLN Ikhtiar Wali Khan on his adjournment motion said the opposition would challenge any such move of the government which would involve privatization of government colleges in the court.