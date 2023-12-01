Open Menu

No Planned Meeting Between PM Kakar-Modi On Sidelines Of COP 28: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 01, 2023 | 03:35 PM

No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sidelines of COP 28: FO

While the PM Office had earlier indicated that the Pakistani premier would engage in discussions with various world leaders on the sidelines of the conference, specific names were not disclosed in the statement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2023) In the backdrop of the ongoing 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has officially stated that there is no planned meeting between the leadership of India and Pakistan in Dubai.

This announcement was made during her routine press briefing.

Simultaneously, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is actively representing Pakistan at COP28 in the UAE, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in attendance.

