No plans afoot to close down NLC dry port in Hyderabad: National Assembly told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday was informed that the government had no intention to close down the land custom station of National Logistic Cell (NLC) Dry Port located in Hyderabad.

"The rumors regarding the closure of Land Custom Station, NLC Dry Port Hyderabad are baseless and contrary to the facts," State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said while responding to a calling attention notice.

The Minister said after the Karachi port, this facility was playing great role in facilitating the business community of interior Sindh.

"The economic activities has gone up by 104 percent reaching to Rs 841 million during the last year as compared to the corresponding year when it stood at Rs 413 million," he said while pointing out that the business activities at the NLC dry port had gained momentum recently.

Mover of the calling attention notice, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani and Salahuddin expressing satisfaction over the government's assurance that it would help ward off the anxiety among the businessmen and industrialists of the area.