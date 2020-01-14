UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Plans Afoot To Close Down NLC Dry Port In Hyderabad: National Assembly Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:54 PM

No plans afoot to close down NLC dry port in Hyderabad: National Assembly told

The National Assembly on Tuesday was informed that the government had no intention to close down the land custom station of National Logistic Cell (NLC) Dry Port located in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday was informed that the government had no intention to close down the land custom station of National Logistic Cell (NLC) Dry Port located in Hyderabad.

"The rumors regarding the closure of Land Custom Station, NLC Dry Port Hyderabad are baseless and contrary to the facts," State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said while responding to a calling attention notice.

The Minister said after the Karachi port, this facility was playing great role in facilitating the business community of interior Sindh.

"The economic activities has gone up by 104 percent reaching to Rs 841 million during the last year as compared to the corresponding year when it stood at Rs 413 million," he said while pointing out that the business activities at the NLC dry port had gained momentum recently.

Mover of the calling attention notice, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani and Salahuddin expressing satisfaction over the government's assurance that it would help ward off the anxiety among the businessmen and industrialists of the area.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly Business Hyderabad Government Million

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

14 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

19 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

32 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

38 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

41 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.