‘No Plans To Travel Abroad,’: Imran Khan Reacts To Govt’s Decision To Place His Name, Other Leaders On ECL

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2023 | 12:07 PM

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to place his name, other leaders on ECL

The former prime minister says if he were to have the opportunity for a vacation, he would choose the serene northern mountains of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and hundreds of PTI leaders have been added to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), also known as the no-fly list. The inclusion of their Names aims to prevent them from traveling abroad due to their alleged involvement in the violent riots that occurred on May 9, resulting in damage to public and private property, including assets belonging to the country's armed forces.

In response to being placed on the no-fly list, Imran Khan expressed gratitude to the government and stated that he has no intentions of traveling abroad. Taking to Twitter, he thanked the government for including his name on the Exit Control List (ECL), emphasizing that foreign travel was not on his agenda.

Imran Khan clarified his position, mentioning that he does not possess any properties, businesses, or bank accounts outside of Pakistan. He further added that if he were to have the opportunity for a vacation, he would choose the serene northern mountains of the country, which hold a special place in his heart as his favorite destination.

The no-fly list also includes Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, along with prominent PTI politicians such as Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bokhari, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid, and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Sources revealed that several PTI leaders and office bearers attempted to leave the country in recent days but were detained at airports. To prevent their departure, their names were shared with the police, counter-terrorism department (CTD), and intelligence agencies.

In the aftermath of the May 9 riots, which resulted in the loss of lives and injuries, a widespread crackdown on the PTI has taken place. Numerous party workers and leaders have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violent incidents.

Several PTI leaders and lawmakers, including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, have publicly condemned the attacks on state installations. They have also announced their departure from the PTI, distancing themselves from the party following the vandalism on May 9.

