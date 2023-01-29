UrduPoint.com

No Plot Allotted In Cat-I & Cat-II Amid Pending Litigation Matters; FGEHF

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

No plot allotted in Cat-I & Cat-II amid pending litigation matters; FGEHF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has not allotted plots in the first and second categories (Cat-I & Cat-II) to the employees of Constitutional bodies in Park Road Housing Scheme due to litigation matters pending in the courts and other impediments pertaining to Park Road Housing Scheme.

However, the numbers of plots as per the specifically approved quota had been reserved in the Park Road Housing Scheme for the registered members of "Constitutional Bodies/Quota," an official in the Authority told APP on Sunday.

He said now, the matter has been resolved and after completion of legal and codal formalities, they would be issued consent letters for allotment of plots under constitutional quota shorty.

Responding to a question, the official said the Ministry of Housing and Works in collaboration with NESPAK, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and other stakeholders formulated the Building Codes of Pakistan 2007.

He said that implementation of the building codes was under the domain of respective provincial governments and municipalities.

The official said that in the case of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was responsible for enforcing the Building Codes.

He said that no request had been received from any quarter during the last two years for technical consultation and engagement with PEC on standardization of Building Codes, standards and specifications for low-cost (affordable) housing units.

/395\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Road Pakistan Engineering Council Sunday Capital Development Authority From Government Housing

Recent Stories

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

1 hour ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

2 hours ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.