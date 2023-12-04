No plot in G-14/1 sector canceled: FGEHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Monday on clarified that no plot in Sector G-14/1 of the federal capital has been canceled.

According to information available with the APP, there were circulating rumors on social media in recent days suggesting that FGEHA had canceled eleven hundred plots in the mentioned sector, causing concerns among allottees.

Regarding the alleged cancellation of plots, the FGEHA said that there is no truth to the rumors. The facts are that the layout plan for the sector was prepared by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), excluding five small graveyards within the sector.

Subsequently, a land possession issue arose, leading to a review of the plot acquisition process.

In response to the plot acquisition situation, the FGEHA has revised the layout plan and renumbered the plots accordingly.

The authority emphasized that no plots have been canceled; rather, a renumbering process has been implemented. They urged the public to disregard the baseless rumors and assured that all changes were made in accordance with the legal process.