No police action against illegal Afghans migrant till Oct 31; DPOs asked to collect data

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) As the unregistered and illegally settled Afghans have voluntarily started repatriation to their own country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have decided not to use force or take any action against them until October 31.

According to the office of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), the police have been barred from initiating any operation or crackdown against unregistered and illegally staying Afghan refugees till the end of this month and asked to take special care of the self-esteem of Afghan refugees.

It said that all the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) have been directed to collect data on illegal residents from DPOs of their districts during the period.

It said that the Afghan refugees have a deadline of October 31 to leave the country adding that any action to be deemed appropriate would be considered against unregistered and illegal migrants after the expiry of the period.