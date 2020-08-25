No policeman COVID-19 positive now: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Tuesday said that no officer in Lahore police was positive now with COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Tuesday said that no officer in Lahore police was positive now with COVID-19.

He said that police carried out their duties at quarantine centers, hospitals, checkpoints, and causation centers, adding that 460 Lahore police personnel were affected by the coronavirus while performing their duties.

About 456 police officers defeated the coronavirus and resumed their duties but four officers died of COVID-19 in the line of duty during the coronavirus epidemic, he maintained.

The Lahore police chief said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the police had performed their duties in an excellent and professional manner, which did not lead to any mishap or any untoward incident in the city.

The CCPO also thanked the people for their cooperation with police in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.