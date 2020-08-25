UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Policeman COVID-19 Positive Now: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

No policeman COVID-19 positive now: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Tuesday said that no officer in Lahore police was positive now with COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Tuesday said that no officer in Lahore police was positive now with COVID-19.

He said that police carried out their duties at quarantine centers, hospitals, checkpoints, and causation centers, adding that 460 Lahore police personnel were affected by the coronavirus while performing their duties.

About 456 police officers defeated the coronavirus and resumed their duties but four officers died of COVID-19 in the line of duty during the coronavirus epidemic, he maintained.

The Lahore police chief said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the police had performed their duties in an excellent and professional manner, which did not lead to any mishap or any untoward incident in the city.

The CCPO also thanked the people for their cooperation with police in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Died Lead Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

39 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

54 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Drew Biegun's Attention to Lukashenko' ..

18 seconds ago

CTP finalized traffic arrangements for Muharram 9, ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.