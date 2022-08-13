No policy under consideration for screening of Indian movies in Pakistan: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Central board of Film Censor Muhammed Tahir Hassan on Saturday categorically said that there was no policy under consideration, at any level, to allow screening of Indian films in Pakistan.

The chairman, in a press statement, strongly rebutted a news item appearing in certain sections of media in this regard which had reported that arrangements were being made to allow screening of the Indian movie "Lal Singh Chadha".