UrduPoint.com

No Polio Case Reported In Karachi During The Last One Year: Commissioner Karachi

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:36 PM

No polio case reported in Karachi during the last one year: Commissioner Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Thursday apprised the officials of World Health Organization and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that no polio case has been reported in the last one year due to concerted efforts of Karachi administration and Emergency Operations Center, under the guidance of our global partners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Thursday apprised the officials of World Health Organization and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that no polio case has been reported in the last one year due to concerted efforts of Karachi administration and Emergency Operations Center, under the guidance of our global partners.

The Commissioner Karachi pointed out that the environmental survey in Karachi did not detect the polio virus during last six months.

Iqbal Memon stated this in a briefing to Director WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region Dr. Hamid Jaffrey and Deputy Director of the Polio Program Strategy and Implementation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Michael Galway, who called on the Commissioner Karachi at his office here, said a statement.

Deputy Team Leader, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Pakisatn Dr Millhia Abdul Kader, WHO Representative in Islamabad Dr Zainul Abideen, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Fayyaz Abbasi and Representative of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Karachi Dr.

Ahmed Ali Sheikh were also present.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon briefed the officials of WHO and others regarding anti-polio efforts.

He said that the government of Sindh is committed to make Pakistan a polio-free country for which the government will continue its struggle.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi will continue to play their vibrant role in polio eradication.

The delegation said that Karachi was facing various challenges in the fight against polio but the concerted efforts of the administration and EOC have successfully met these challenges.

He appreciated the role of Karachi administration and all the Deputy Commissioners in the efforts to eradicate polio and hoped that these efforts would be continued.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Polio Galway All Government

Recent Stories

6 more die of COVID as positivity ratio drops

6 more die of COVID as positivity ratio drops

3 minutes ago
 Siddique Khan terms decision of Prime Minister reg ..

Siddique Khan terms decision of Prime Minister regarding inflation positive sign ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal inaugurates ICU extension at PIMS's MCH

Dr Faisal inaugurates ICU extension at PIMS's MCH

3 minutes ago
 Facebook's Potential Rebrand Alone Cannot Address ..

Facebook's Potential Rebrand Alone Cannot Address Controversies - Experts

3 minutes ago
 Two suspects outlaws held after encounter

Two suspects outlaws held after encounter

10 minutes ago
 Canton Fair urged to further promote Pak-China tra ..

Canton Fair urged to further promote Pak-China trade ties

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.