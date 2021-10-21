No polio case reported in Karachi during the last one year: Commissioner Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Thursday apprised the officials of World Health Organization and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that no polio case has been reported in the last one year due to concerted efforts of Karachi administration and Emergency Operations Center, under the guidance of our global partners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Thursday apprised the officials of World Health Organization and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that no polio case has been reported in the last one year due to concerted efforts of Karachi administration and Emergency Operations Center, under the guidance of our global partners.

The Commissioner Karachi pointed out that the environmental survey in Karachi did not detect the polio virus during last six months.

Iqbal Memon stated this in a briefing to Director WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region Dr. Hamid Jaffrey and Deputy Director of the Polio Program Strategy and Implementation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Michael Galway, who called on the Commissioner Karachi at his office here, said a statement.

Deputy Team Leader, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Pakisatn Dr Millhia Abdul Kader, WHO Representative in Islamabad Dr Zainul Abideen, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Fayyaz Abbasi and Representative of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Karachi Dr.

Ahmed Ali Sheikh were also present.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon briefed the officials of WHO and others regarding anti-polio efforts.

He said that the government of Sindh is committed to make Pakistan a polio-free country for which the government will continue its struggle.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi will continue to play their vibrant role in polio eradication.

The delegation said that Karachi was facing various challenges in the fight against polio but the concerted efforts of the administration and EOC have successfully met these challenges.

He appreciated the role of Karachi administration and all the Deputy Commissioners in the efforts to eradicate polio and hoped that these efforts would be continued.