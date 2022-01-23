UrduPoint.com

No Polio Case Reported In Last Year: Dr. Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 08:40 PM

No polio case reported in last year: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Sunday said that no new case of poliomyelitis reported in last year, which was a positive sign for the province.

She said this in a statement regarding five-day anti-polio campaign starting in 15 districts of Balochistan on January 24 (Monday).

Dr Rubaba said not a single case of polio has been reported from any environmental site, due to the efforts by provincial health departments and districts' administration.

She said the eradication of polio was our legal responsibility under the international commitment saying that last case was reported on January 27, 2021 in Killa Abdulla area of Balochistan.

Since then no case of polio was reported from any part of the province as every district has been covered during anti-polio campaigns.

Dr. Rubaba said that similarly the refusal cases had fallen to 8000 from 14,000 by adopting better and rational strategy.

She said that the district administration has been directed to make foolproof arrangements for providing security to the polio teams in Balochistan.

The parliamentary secretary has appealed to the scholars, parents, media persons and people from all walks of life to make the anti-polio campaign a success by ensuring their cooperation.

She said that we are close to eradicating polio from Pakistan and together we would soon eliminate this contagious disease from the whole country.

