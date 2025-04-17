Open Menu

No Polio Case Reported Since Feb 10, 2025: PM Informed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

No polio case reported since Feb 10, 2025: PM informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed on Thursday that as a result of the dedicated nationwide anti-polio campaigns, not a single case of polio had been reported in the country since February 10, 2025.

Chairing the review meeting on Polio eradication here, the prime minister commended the efforts of relevant government institutions, international organizations, and partners to make Pakistan polio-free.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure awareness and community mobilization regarding the anti-polio campaign across the country.

"It must be ensured that every child under five years of age is administered the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign starting from April 21," he added.

He emphasized that alongside the campaign, nationwide routine immunization for protection against other dangerous diseases should also be fully ensured.

"Despite challenging conditions, the workers participating in the anti-polio campaign are playing a frontline role in the fight against this disease, the prime minister said adding that the entire nation, including himself was proud of the hardworking polio workers.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the upcoming anti-polio campaign from April 21 to April 27, during which 4.5 million children will be administered the polio vaccine.

A total of 415,000 polio workers will participate in this nationwide campaign. The meeting was further informed that, as per the prime minister’s instructions, third-party validation of the campaign will be completed from April 28 to April 30.

Moreover, the cold chain tracking of the anti-polio campaigns is being monitored under a digital system.

Minister for National Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Polio Ayesha Raza Farooq, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal, Chief Secretaries of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, representatives of international partners, and other senior relevant officials attended the meeting.

