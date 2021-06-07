UrduPoint.com
No Polio Case Reported This Year: CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that no polio case was reported this year due to effective measures adopted by the government.

In his message, the Chief Minister appealed to the parents to get administered anti-polio drops to their children as 5-day anti-polio drive would continue till June 11 in the province.

Saving minors from polio disease was a collective responsibility and everyone should extend support to safeguard the future of children, he said and asked the line departments to ensure the best results through sustained efforts.

A hundred per cent vaccination target would be achieved while implementing corona related SOPs, he vowed.

He said the parliamentarians as well as the field administration should strive hard to make the campaign a success.

Children coming from other provinces should also be administered vaccine and field teams should bemonitored, he added.

