No polio virus found in Tulsidas pumping station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The environmental sample taken from the Tulsidas pumping station of Hyderabad to test the presence of the polio virus has been reported as negative.

According to the report, 2 samples were collected from Tulsidas pumping on July 21 and both have been tested negative.

The next 6-day polio immunization campaign in Hyderabad is to start from August 15.