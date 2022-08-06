UrduPoint.com

No Polio Virus Found In Tulsidas Pumping Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 08:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The environmental sample taken from the Tulsidas pumping station of Hyderabad to test the presence of the polio virus has been reported as negative.

According to the report, 2 samples were collected from Tulsidas pumping on July 21 and both have been tested negative.

The next 6-day polio immunization campaign in Hyderabad is to start from August 15.

