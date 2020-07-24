No poliovirus case reported in last 2 months: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday informed the Senate that polio virus cases were declining in the country and no case was reported during last two months.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said that the country witnessed spiked in polio cases during last years but now gradually cases were going down ward.

He said Pakistan reported a total of 35 wild poliovirus cases during first two months of the year (18 in January and 17 in February).

The number of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) cases dropped down to 07 in March, 06 in April and 01 so far in May.

The Government is committed to ensure a polio-free future for the coming generations, and has taken all necessary measures & steps to control current situation of Poliovirus in the country, he said.

The minister said a comprehensive action plan National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for the year 2020 has been devised based on thorough analysis of the 2019 crisis and keeping in view the specific / special requirements to address remaining challenges in each province / area across country.

The plan hence includes all ingredients, strategies and interventions required to interrupt Poliovirus transmission in the country, he added.

Ali Muhammad said the reinvigorated efforts under the NEAP 2020 are focused on taking the initiative forward as a shared priority across the political divide and promoting sense of collective responsibility, regaining 'One Team' approach, strengthening delivery of Essential Immunization Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI-EPI Integration), delivering Integrated package of Polio plus services in Super High Risk UCs, contextualizing programme's communication approaches according to specific needs of communities, and optimizing quality of door to door Polio vaccination campaigns through transformations in structure, processes, data & human resource.

To another question, he said it is not a fact that the prices of medicines have not been reduced despite the steps taken by the present Government.

A consultative process was made with respect to price reduction of drugs in line with directions of the Prime Minister with relevant stakeholders including the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Pharmaceutical Companies, he said.

He said prices of 78 drugs were reduced vide SRO. 577 (I)/2019 dated 24th May, 2019 after approval by Federal Government.

Moreover, Maximum Retail Prices of 89 generic drugs have also been reduced to maintain minimum difference of 15% with their respective originator brands vide S.R.O. 09 (I)/2020 dated 1st January, 2020, he added.

He said three manufacturers have got permission to manufacture anticancer drugs in Pakistan i.e. M/s Pharmedic, M/s Pharmasole and M/s Rotexpharma. M/s Pharmasole and M/s Pharmedic has started manufacturing of drugs and M/s Rotexpharma is in phase of product development and will be commercially manufactured soon, he added The minister said Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has published public notice of reduced prices of 469 drugs in national newspapers for information of public.

Toll free number and email address has been given in public notice to lodge complaints if any pharmaceutical company or retailer sells any drug at price more than notified prices, he added.