No Political Change In Assembly Houses: Minister

Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday dispelling the impression of any political change said that no change was in the offing in Assembly Houses

Talking to media representatives after the balloting ceremony for awarding plots to the affectees of LDA Avenue-I here, he said that major and minor matters with allies were settling down.

Talking to media representatives after the balloting ceremony for awarding plots to the affectees of LDA Avenue-I here, he said that major and minor matters with allies were settling down.

The picture of Nawaz Sharif along with his family members and other fellows taking food at a restaurant, going under the garb of treatment was a surprise for the nation. To adopt such an attitude by a national leader and making false pretexts for treatment did not deem appropriate, he added.

The PTI government adopted sympathetic attitude with regard to ailment of Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds but now such reports and pictures were coming to surface with continuity that he was going out to restaurants for eating food and enjoying excursion which was highly lamentable. This attitude adopted by him was neither moral nor legitimate.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed further said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the supervision of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were being closely monitored.

Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment and should return within the stipulated period of time, he concluded.

